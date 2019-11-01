Steven Simpson By Harrodsburg Herald | November 1, 2019 | 0 Steven Allen Simpson, 62, of Harrodsburg died Oct. 18, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital. Born Feb. 8, 1957, he was the son of the late Marshall and Effie B. Simpson. He was a mason and member of the Cornishville Baptist Church. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bill Wilkersham November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Bill Sims November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Edward Robinson November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Michael Honshul November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Elvin Anderson November 1, 2019 | No Comments »