Elvin C. Anderson, 80, of Perryville, husband of Evie Anderson, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Born Dec. 11, 1938, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late John L. and Sue Gillespie Anderson.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, retired as Postmaster of the Perryville Post Office and was a member and former Sunday School Director of Doctor’s Fork Baptist Church.