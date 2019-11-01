Bill Wilkersham By Harrodsburg Herald | November 1, 2019 | 0 John William “Bill” Wilkersham Sr., 91, husband of Joyce Brewer Wickersham, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Corydon, Indiana. Born May 7, 1928 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Prewitt Wickersham. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Steven Simpson November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Bill Sims November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Edward Robinson November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Michael Honshul November 1, 2019 | No Comments » Elvin Anderson November 1, 2019 | No Comments »