John William “Bill” Wilkersham Sr., 91, husband of Joyce Brewer Wickersham, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Corydon, Indiana.

Born May 7, 1928 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Prewitt Wickersham.

