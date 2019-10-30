Lady Bulldogs XC heads to state for 2nd time in school history; Boursaw individually qualifies for Bulldogs

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

It was a big and historic day for the Burgin Bulldogs cross country team.

The Lady Bulldogs placed fourth overall, qualifying them for the state meet as a team for only the second time in school history, with the last state meet appearance coming in 2016.

“The girls team had an amazing performance as every one of our runners were at or achieved a new personal record during that race,” said Head Coach Bryan Vandiviere. “Nothing makes a coach happier than seeing their team give everything they have on the course and being rewarded to compete at the state meet.”

Sophomore Rebecca Biggs was the top female finisher for Burgin, placing 15th in 22:02.02. After Biggs, sophomore Kenzie Humber placed 22nd in 22:34.77, sophomore Avery Harmon finished 27th in 22:41.01, sophomore Ellie Jenkins placed 29th in 23:07.02, seventh grader Lincoln McCoy finished 32nd in 23:30.43, sophomore Grace Cocanougher placed 36th in 24:11.20 and freshman Anderson Taylor placed 55th in 27:04.93. A total of 67 female runners competed in the race.

Sophomore John Boursaw was the only male to qualify for the Bulldogs, placing 11th in 18:06.45. Boursaw has been the strongest runner for the Bulldogs this season and Vandiviere knows he can have a strong showing at the state meet if he runs like he is capable.

“John has had a great season and continues to get stronger with every meet,” said Vandiviere. “He had a goal to make it to state this year and he was able to achieve this by placing 11th at region. He always gives his all and we are very excited that he will be returning to state this year.”

After Boursaw, seventh grader Marshall Hart finished 35th in 19:17.00, freshman Karl Strand placed 49th in 20:26.06, freshman Brendan Stanley finished 51st in 20:32.36, sophomore Rocky Chambers placed 52nd in 20:40.21, eighth grader Jacobe Taylor finished 56th in 20:57.17 and sophomore Travis Stewart finished 73rd in 25:28.64. A total of 75 male runners competed in the region meet.

The cross country state meet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The Class A girls meet will begin at 9:30 a.m., while the Class A boys meet will start at 10:15 a.m.