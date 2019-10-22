Raymond Jarvis

Raymond Douglas Jarvis, 65, of Harrodsburg, husband of Rhonda Gay (Barnett) Jarvis, died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital Burn Unit in Louisville.

Born Oct. 3, 1954, in Paintsville, he was the son of the late Raymond and Pauline Warrix Chisenhall Jarvis.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War, graduated Holmes High School in Covington, earned an associate degree in Electrical Engineering and his master electrician license and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Danville.