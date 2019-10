James Carl Jenkins, 87, widower of Helen Devine Jenkins, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Thomson Hood Veteran’s Center in Wilmore.

Born Feb, 14, 1932, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Guster and Cordie Carr Jenkins Sr,.

He was a member of the Southland Christian Church, was a former Deacon and Elder at the Magnolia Street Christian Church and the Mayo Christian Church, was a retired die setter from Square D and an Army veteran.