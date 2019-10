Evelyn Faye Morris, 89, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at The Willows at Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 21, 1929, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Evan and Nellie (Derr) Harlow.

She was a retired teacher for the Woodford and Fayette County School districts, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.