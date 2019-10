Dennis Eugene Vaught, 54, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.

Born July 10, 1965, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Dottie G. Vaught Bechtel and the late Elwyn “Peanut” Vaught.

He was a former president for the First Southern National Bank and was a member of the Lancaster Baptist Church.