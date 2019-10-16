The Most Spectacular Art Show Is Right Outside Your Door Right Now

Weekender Oct. 17–24

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

After celebrating Oktoberfest and the Fort Harrod Beef Festival and with Halloween coming up, Mercer County is taking a breather this weekend. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. One thing everyone needs to do is go outside and check out the fall colors, which are reaching their peak.

Thursday

• Live music by Kris Bentley at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food by the Combination. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Oct. 18, starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, 5:30–8:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.–noon. Same contact info as above.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

• Boo! Cruise at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Halloween party on the Kentucky River. Saturday, Oct. 19, with cruises scheduled for noon, 2 and 4 p.m. $15 for age 13 up, $10 age 6–12, $5 age 5 and under. Same contact information as above.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Weekdays

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Same contact information as above.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Oct. 16, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.