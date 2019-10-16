Lady Titans XC place 1st overall in final Mercer All-Comers

Senior Haley Blevins finishes 2nd; Freshman Clayra Darnell 3rd; Curtsinger finishes 3rd among males

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

In the third and final Mercer County All-Comers cross country meet of the season at Anderson Dean Park on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Titans and Lady Titans both had strong showings individually.

The Lady Titans won the meet, placing first overall, with senior Haley Blevins placing second (21:30) and freshman Clayra Darnell (21:35) placing behind her in third place.

Seventh grader Katie Lewis was the other Lady Titan finishing in the top-10, placing 10th (23:42). Junior Emma Leitenberger came in 12th (23:55), junior Erin Darland finished 17th (24:13), junior Madison King placed 32nd (26:58), junior Brianna Wimsatt placed 35th (27:27) and junior Corban Profitt finished 36th (28:29). There was a total of 48 female runners at the meet.

For the Titans, who finished fourth overall, senior Cody Curtsinger was the top male finisher for Mercer County, placing third (18:04). He was the only Titan to finish in the top-10.

Sophomore Jonah Lewis placed 13th (19:28), freshman Elijah Profitt came in 16th (19:48), senior Chase Conrad finished 39th (22:24), senior Chase Mobley placed 45th (22:55), freshman Brady Howard placed 49th (23:10), junior Orlando Roblero came in 50th (23:19) and sophomore Carson Coy finished 64th (27:39). A total of 68 male runners competed in the race.

Mercer County’s next meet will be at the Cave Lake Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cave Lake Park in Monticello.

Cave Lake Park will also host the region meet on Saturday, Oct. 26.

All photos by Arpan Dixit: