Lady Bulldogs place 4th at Mercer All-Comers; Bulldogs finish 5th

John Boursaw and Kenzie Humber top male and female finishers for Burgin

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed in their third and final Mercer County All-Comers cross country meet of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Anderson Dean Park.

The Lady Bulldogs finished in fourth place, while the Bulldogs placed fifth.

Sophomore John Boursaw was the top Burgin male finisher, placing 11th (19:16). After Boursaw, seventh grader Marshall Hart placed 15th (19:35). Boursaw and Hart were the only Bulldogs in the top-20.

Freshman Brendan Stanley finished 36th (22:04), sophomore Rocky Chambers finished behind Stanley in 37th (22:14), freshman Karl Strand placed 43rd (22:54), eighth grader Jacobe Taylor finished 48th (23:08), sophomore Divya Patel placed 65th (27:43) and sophomore Travis Stewart placed 66th (27:47). A total of 68 male runners competed in the race.

Sophomore Kenzie Humber was the top female finisher for the Lady Bulldogs, placing 15th (24:01). Two other Lady Bulldogs were in the top-20. Sophomore Avery Harmon placed 18th (24:19) and sophomore Grace Cocanougher finished 20th (24:28).

Seventh grader Lincoln McCoy finished 22nd (24:46) and sophomore Ellie Jenkins placed 30th (26:41).

Burgin’s next meet will be in the Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

Burgin’s region meet will be the following Saturday, Oct. 26, in at The Farm at Landworks in Paris.

All photos by Arpan Dixit: