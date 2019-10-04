Boursaw and Humber top finishers for Burgin at Mercer All-Comers

Boursaw places 6th; Humber 11th

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The second Mercer County All-Comers meet was held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Anderson Dean Park, and the Burgin Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs each had multiple runners places in the top 15.

The Bulldogs placed fifth overall among all male teams.

Sophomore John Boursaw, who has been Burgin’s strongest and most consistent runner this season, placed sixth overall among males (19:21). Freshman Karl Strand, who has impressed this season, placed 12th (21:17).

The last three finishers for the Bulldogs was sophomore Rocky Chambers (39th, 25:12). sophomore Travis Stewart (42nd, 26:09) and sophomore Divya Patel (47th, 29:29).

Sophomore Kenzie Humber was the top female Burgin runner to place, finished 11th (25:23). Sophomore Grace Cocanougher finished behind Humber in 12th (28:09). Abigale Church was the last Lady Bulldog to finish the race, placing 15th among 35 runners (28:09).

Burgin will be back on the course on Tuesday, Oct. 15, for the third and final Mercer County All-Comers meet of the season. The race will start at approximately 6 p.m.