Titan volleyball wins on senior night

Mercer County improves to 11-5

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

After their season long 4-game win streak was snapped against West Jessamine last week, the Mercer County Titans volleyball team have won their last two games, most recently in a straight set victory on senior night over Casey County (9-15), on Monday, Sept. 30.

The Titans defeated the Rebels 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-23).

Casey County battled the third set, but having a 2-0 set lead, Flach decided to give her younger players some court time.

“I wanted everyone to get in tonight whether they were a senior or a freshmen,” said Head Coach Lynn Flach. “We were in a situation where I could do that. I wanted to get the younger players more experience on the varsity level, but then had to sub back my starters to secure the win.”

Senior Jaclyn Devine lead Mercer County in kills with 19. Sophomore Haven Six was the top passer with 34 assists. Senior Brinkley Prewitt had a team-high 22 digs and 16 serve returns. Senior Hanna Blevins had a team-high three blocks and three aces. Senior Zoë Yeast, freshman Jai Maria Piazza and senior Kaelynn Jones each had two blocks.

The Titans cruised in their first two sets, 25-16 and 25-13, but had to fight in the final one. Flach counted on her seniors who have delivered all season long.

“Right now, they’re just a fun group of girls. I’ve been able to lighten up compared to how I normally am because they still go out and get it done. I don’t always have to be as hard like I normally am because we can have fun and still accomplish what our goals are,” said Flach. “It’ll be hard losing them. They play so well together as a team but they are friends off the court too and that really pulls onto the court too. They’re just an awesome group of girls.”

Mercer County plays their next three games away from home (Pulaski County, East Jessamine and Garrard County) and Flach knows her team will have to be at their best heading into the last stretch of the season.

“As long as we pass well, everything else falls into place for us. We have a strong passing team,” she said. “They’ve got to learn to block out crowds, especially at East Jessamine. They just have to learn how to ignore the noise and play through it.”

The Titans will travel to Pulaski County on Thursday, Oct. 3, to take on the Maroons at 7:30 p.m.

STATS:

Kills – Jaclyn Devine 19, Hanna Blevins 7, Zoë Yeast 7, Haven Six 3, Kaelynn Jones 2, Salena Cox 1, Kiera Marcum 1.

Digs – Brinkley Prewitt 16, Devine 10, Blevins 6, Maddie Nichols 3, Haven Six 2, Yeast 1, Jai Maria Piazza 1.

Serve returns – Prewitt 16, Devine 7, Blevins 4, Jamesyn White 3.

Assists – Six 34.

Blocks – Yeast 2, Piazza 2, Jones 2.

Aces – Blevins 3, Devine 2, Prewitt 2.