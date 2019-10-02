Lady Titans mercy rule Marion County on senior day

Eight different goal scorers for Mercer County

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

As senior day goes around fall sports at Mercer County, the Lady Titans soccer team (8-6) could make the case for the most impressive win.

They blanked Marion County (8-6-1) 10-0, ending the game with 10 minutes still left on the clock.

The most eye popping stat of the night was the Lady Titans had eight different goal scorers and seven different players with an assist in the senior night victory on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

“I was very proud of the team work and them working for one another,” said Head Coach Josh Culver. “Our team tried to get all the seniors involved tonight and it was special to see. They are an amazing group of young girls and I love them to death and appreciate all their hard work.”

Senior Abby Steele got the scoring started in the third minute off an assist from junior Bella Garrett.

Garrett scored the second goal (7’) on a strike from outside the box and the goals kept coming for Mercer County.

Sophomore Love Mays scored (22’) inside the box off an assist from sophomore Emma Kiernan. Mays returned the favor to Kiernan in the 26th minute. Senior Abby Rogers got in on the action in the 30th minute off another assist by Kiernan.

Mercer County scored three more times in the final 10 minutes of the first. Junior Abby Dean scored from outside the box (36’), sophomore Marlie Charles (38’) headed it in off a corner from Dean and Kiernan made it 8-0 in the 39th minute.

Garrett opened the second half with her second goal (48’) and senior Joselyn Flores scored the tenth and final goal to put the mercy rule in effect in the 70th minute.

“The movement, the touches and communication was great. You can tell they were having fun,” said Culver. “It brings back the level of excitement when everyone gets involved.”

Culver talked about his three seniors: Joselyn Flores, Abby Steele and Abby Rogers.

Flores has played on the team for two years and Culver talked about her work ethic and her improvement since she joined the team.

“Joselyn (Flores) came in last year as a junior and she has come a very long way in two years. It’s hard coming into a sport you haven’t played a whole lot and learn,” he said. “But she comes out here, works hard and busts her tail all the time. She is a work horse and does everything that is asked of her.”

Steele and Rogers have been in the program all four years and got the opportunity to play meaningful varsity minutes as underclassmen.

“Abby (Rogers) worked her way in as a sophomore and got that position on the back line and has done an excellent job for us. She has a knack for getting in that box and connection on headers. She’s very unselfish and always positive,” said Culver. “And Abby (Steele) started as a wing. I saw that speed and we put her in that back line and it just caught on from there. She’s able to play every position on the field. You don’t see many players at the high school level with her speed and her smile lights up the team and they absolutely love it.”

STATS:

Goals – Steele (3’); Garrett (7’, 48’); Mays (22’); Kiernan (26’, 39’); Rogers (30’), Dean (36’), Charles (38’), Flores (70’).