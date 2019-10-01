Timothy Riddle

Timothy D. Riddle, 27, died Sept. 20, 2019 at his residence.

Born Jan. 3, 1992, in Lexington, he was the son of Carolyn Carney Dean of Nicholasville and Timothy G. Riddle of Bedford.

Timothy was a Veteran of the United States Army, was a member of Bruners Chapel Baptist Church; a Kentucky Colonel, a Mason, and loved UK Sports.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: his daughter, Chloe Ann Montgomery of Harrodsburg; maternal grandparents, Claude and GeeGee Perkins of Harrodsburg; paternal grandfather, Edgar Gene Riddle of Bedford; two sisters, Shana Raines of Nicholasville and Cheyenne Stucker of Bedford; his uncle whom was more like a brother, Chris Edwards of Harrodsburg; several cousins, and special friends Branden Hooper, Myles Hill, Logan Hill and Will Noble.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home with Greg Humpert officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until Noon Friday at the Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home.