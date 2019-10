Ronald J. “Ronnie” Sallee, 61, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, in Danville.

Born Dec. 2, 1957, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Irvin J. and Inez Louise Freeona Sallee.

He was a member of the Pioneer Baptist Church and worked as a carpenter.