Joseph Adams

Joseph Paul “Joe” Adams, 80, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 12, 1938, in Casey County, he was the son of the late Isaac E. and Lucille Clarkson Adams.

He was the owner of a Jade Construction and Blacktop and farmed for a number of years.

Joe is survived by: one daughter, Judy Adams of Harrodsburg; one sister, Ruth Ann Webb of Thompkinsville; one brother, Robert Adams of Thompkinsville; special nephew, Henry (Misty) Watts Jr. of Lawrenceburg; special niece, Brandy Adams; two grandchildren, Marlon Tillett Jr. and Jessie Stone.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Joe Adams, two brothers, Earl and James “Grizzley” Adams, two sisters, Helen Wells and Gladys Guffey.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with John David Lane officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Jessie Stone, Junior Watts, Lamont Linton, Mark Watts, Isaac Adams, Jesse Brown, Daryl Catlett and Jeremy Catlett. Honorary bearers: Mike Camic, Nathan Lyons, Sonny Ransdell and Dr. Richard Dartt.

