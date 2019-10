Joanne Cox Key, 84, widow of Marion W. Key, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Born May 19, 1935, in Castlewood, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Kyle Ernest and Charlotte Edith Porter Cox.

She was a member of Lexington Avenue Baptist Church, worked at the former Top Value stamp redemption store and was in the Ephraim McDowell Hospital Auxiliary.