Gritton competes at inaugural All-State Tournament

Titan senior places 33rd

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County senior golfer Reed Gritton competed at the inaugural All-State Championships at University Club of Kentucky on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 21-22.

Gritton finished with a combined score of 152 (76 each day), placing him 33rd out of 96 competitors.

“It was an awesome experience. The tournament was ran very well and competing against the best players in the state really makes it fun,” said Gritton. “Competing against these guys gives you an opportunity to see where you stand, and what you need to work on.”

To qualify, points are accrued during the invitationals the Titans have competed in this year. Gritton was high enough to qualify as an individual.

“He (Gritton) placed in the top-10 in most of our tournaments, which earned him points,” said Mercer County golf Head Coach Jay Anderson. “It was a two-day event with a lot of college coaches there so it was a collection of the best the state of Kentucky has to offer. It was a great opportunity to see where Reed stacked up against the best in the state. It’s also the inaugural event, so he can say he earned the opportunity to participate in the event for the first time. That’s something to put on your golf resume.”

Gritton assessed his play over the weekend.

“In all, my play wasn’t bad. I just had a rough start both days and got myself into a hole. I really focused on my mental game this weekend and that made a huge difference,” said Gritton. “I just have to focus on my first few holes and get a couple putts to drop and I am under par. I am so close to playing the best golf in my life.”

Now that the All-State Championships are over, Gritton is focused on the latter part of his senior season for the Titans.

“With the last part of the season coming up, I am focused on letting the guys know that our main goal is to just be relaxed and not worry about the little things,” he said. “The main reason we play the game is to have fun. We need to play and have fun with it. We have to learn to not get so down on ourselves because we hit a bad shot. We have to look at the big picture. I am super excited and can’t wait for these next few weeks.”