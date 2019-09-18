The Pioneers are back in Harrodsburg

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg unveils new logo bringing back a piece of history

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s a new day on the campus of Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg.

After the addition of the new clock tower in the middle of campus last week, renovations to dorms and athletic complexes around campus, a big decision was made by the athletic department.

Formerly known as the Tigers, CU-Harrodsburg is bringing back a piece of history, officially going by the Pioneers to start the 2019-2020 athletic season.

“I’m excited about this year and future years to come,” said Dr. Wesley Carter, Vice President for University Outreach. “I’m very excited as we welcome ourselves into new facilities in the coming months.”

Dalton Christopher, athletic director at CU-Harrodsburg, said they wanted to bring back a piece of history to Harrodsburg.

“Harrodsburg was the first settlement in the state of Kentucky. There is a lot of history here and a lot of pride in the name Pioneers,” said Christopher. “We hope to create some new history with that. Making this move and having this symbol on our shirt, uniform and jerseys will definitely represent our community and give something Harrodsburg can invest in as an identity with our CU-Harrodsburg athletics.”

Members from the CU-Harrodsburg basketball team, cheerleading team, cross country team and bowling team were present to unveil the new merchandise during the press conference.

H + W Sports worked with CU-Harrodsburg on the new logo.

“We’re excited for the school and the opportunity here. It’s phenomenal to see what’s happening and what Dr. Carter and Mr. Christopher and staff are doing here,” said Shaun Hord, owner of H +W Sports. “We love the logo and we were glad to be a part of trying to come up with it.”

Rick Wilson, teams sales manager for H + W Sports talked about bringing the Pioneers back.

“The young people that are getting to experience this need to cherish it,” said Wilson. “I can go back to when there were Pioneers here in Harrodsburg. The way the Pioneers of Harrodsburg High School always played was exciting, played with great sportsmanship and it was always good competition. We want the student-athletes to embellish it because it goes by way too quick.”

Christopher said everyone around the athletic program is excited about the new logo and the student-athletes can’t wait to show off the new logo on their athletic uniforms.

“It’s a great time to be a Campbellsville-Harrodsburg Pioneer,” said Christopher.

Photos by Arpan Dixit: