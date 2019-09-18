Burgin volleyball falls to L.I.G.H.T

Bulldogs fall to 2-9

The Burgin Bulldogs volleyball (2-9) team has struggled this season. Their struggles continued after a tough four-set loss to L.I.G.H.T Home School on Friday, Sept. 13. The final score was three sets to one.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Rick Stewart sees progress in his young, who have lost a few player since the beginning of the season, on a team mainly filled with underclassmen.

“Our confidence level has gone up for some,” said Stewart. “We are working harder and doing a better job of keeping our heads up during the game, despite the score.”

Burgin was able to win the first set, but dropped the next three.

“We started our strong, but lost our focus,” said Stewart. “We had a lot of first passes go over the net and then slammed down on us. We weren’t getting back to base fast enough.”

Burgin will be back on the court on Friday, Sept. 20, when they travel to Menifee County to take on the Lady Cats.