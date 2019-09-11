Burgin boys placed second at Mercer-All Comers; Girls finish third

Avery Harmon top finisher for girls (4th); John Boursaw top for boys (4th)

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The first Mercer County All-Comers cross country meet of the season took place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Anderson-Dean Park.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs had very solid finishes. The boys finished second behind Anderson County, and the girls placed third behind Lincoln County and Mercer County.

Sophomore Avery Harmon was the top finisher for Burgin among females, placing fourth (24:08). Sophomore Kenzie Humber finishes two spots after Harmon in sixth (24:47).

Sophomore Grace Cocanougher placed 13th (26:59), sophomore Ellie Jenkins finished 18th (29:07) and sophomore Abigale Church placed 21st (32:13).

Sophomore John Boursaw was the top Bulldog male, placing fourth (19:40). Freshman Brenden Stanley finished six spots behind Boursaw in tenth (21:14). Freshman Karl Strand placed 13th (22:53), sophomore Rocky Chambers finished in 20th (23:28) and sophomore Travis Stewart was the final Bulldog to place in the top-30, finishing 24th (25:47).

Burgin’s next meet will take place at Ky Horse Park at the Franklin Invitational in Lexington.