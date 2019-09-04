Free Child Abuse Prevention Seminar On Saturday, Sept. 21

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Bluegrass is hosting a free seminar called “Protecting Our Children,” on Saturday Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road).

CASA of the Bluegrass has been serving the children of Mercer, Anderson, Boyle and Franklin counties since 2005. The agency advocates for safety and permanency for child victims of abuse, neglect and dependency in the family court system.

“CASA has offered this seminar to small groups, churches, iMom’s group, Franklin County Health Department staff and most recently an in-service for the Head Start statewide program,” said Tami Wilson, volunteer coordinator for the organization. “After attending a training put on by Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky with Corey Jewell Jenson, I knew this information needed to be in the hands of people in our community.”

Wilson will lead the seminar. She hopes to educate parents on grooming tactics used by sexual predators.

“I feel this information needs to be in the hands of every parent, teacher, youth group leader, jury member, coach and citizen,” said Wilson. “I realize this is not a topic people want to discuss but I can assure it is a conversation that is needed.”

For more information, visit www.casaofthebluegrass.org. To register for the seminar, email tami@casaofthebluegrass.org.

