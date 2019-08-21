Lady Titan volleyball defeats Boyle County in straight sets

Mercer improves to 2-0

After defeating Casey County for their first win of the season on Monday, Aug. 19, the Mercer County Titans volleyball team (2-0) stayed perfect in a straight set victory over Boyle County on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Mercer County won in straight sets: 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-11).

Senior Jaclyn Devine led the Titans in kills with 11. Senior Brinkley Prewitt led the team in digs with 13 and sophomore Haven Six was the top passes, leading in assists with 22.

“It was an impressive win. We have a fun group of girls who want to get better everyday,” said Head Coach Lynn Flach. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch this group develop and improve. Last year, I was junior heavy. We didn’t have many seniors. It’s been exciting to see their improvement from last season.”

Devine’s kill put the Titans up 14-9 in the first set, before cruising and taking the set 25-15.

In the second set, it was all Mercer County. The Titans never faltered and Flach never used one timeout in the first two sets, and the whole game.

After back-to-back aces by Devine to give the Titans a 15-4 lead in the third set, Boyle County won five of the next six to make it 16-9. That was as close as they got in the final set as the Lady Titans won nine of the next 11 points to secure the victory.

The Titans have a little break before their next matchup. They will host district rival, West Jessamine, on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“We just have to have consistency on our serves. We work on serves everyday in practice, but we can’t have our girls missing serves back-to-back,” said Flach. “When you’re in the excitement of the game, adrenaline takes over. It’s like making a free throw. We just have to keep practicing.”

This is the first time Mercer County has started out the season 2-0 since Flach started in 2016.

“We just want to keep building on this momentum we have to start the season and keep getting better each practice and each game,” said Flach.

STATS:

Kills: Devine 11, Piazza 7, Yeast 5, Six 5, Blevins 5.

Aces: Devine 5, Blevins 2, Prewitt 2, Six 2.

Digs: Prewitt 13, Devine 10, Blevins 7, Cox 3.

Assists: Six 22.

Blocks: Yeast 1, Jones 1.

