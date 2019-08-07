Claunch places 2nd at AAU Nationals

Claunch: “Competing against the best brings out the best in you”

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

One of Mercer County Track and Field’s state champions recently competed on the biggest stage at the AAU National meet.

Soon-to-be senior at Mercer County, Jasmine Claunch recently competed at the AAU Junior Olympic National Meet in Greensboro, NC.

Claunch competed in the triple jump and earned second place with a 39 feet, 2.25 inch jump.

Over 70 athletes competed in the triple jump event at the meet.

“I really enjoy competing among some of the best triple jumpers my age. I think it will really bring out the best in you,” said Claunch. “Being able to go to such a prestigious meet and really be competitive is such a great feeling. It also forces you to mentally step your game up too because everyone is good and everyone is competitive. Everyone wants that top spot.”

Claunch competes in the long and triple jump for Mercer County, but focused on triple jump this summer. She is a two-time defending state champion in the event at the Class AA state championships. She was also a key member in bringing Mercer County girl’s track and field their first ever state championship this past spring.

The two-time state champ has competed in meets all summer in the AAU circuit and has broken personal records.

Claunch earned a jump of 39 feet, 3 inches over the summer, the highest score she has earned in the triple jump.

“It was honestly one of the best feelings in the world to hear the official yell that score,” she said. “It’s very humbling when things start to fall in place and you see your hard work paying off.”

Claunch gave many thanks to those who have helped her along the way and achieve records along the process.

“I couldn’t do any of this without God and I’m so thankful he’s blessed me with the ability to run and jump,” she said. “There have been so many people who have invested countless amount of time into me and I am forever thankful of them. My parents are amazing and so are my siblings. They all support me every step of the way. I couldn’t think of a better way to end my summer season and I am already looking forward to my senior track season.”

Claunch hopes to return to the state championships and defend her triple jump title and go for back-to-back state championships.

