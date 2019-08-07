Becthel returns as only experienced golfer for Lady Titans

Three newcomers join Lady Titans Golf program

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County girl’s golf Head Coach Jeremy Brummett has had the challenge of coaching a very small team the last few years.

After only having two golfers last season, Brummett’s team expands to four, with three newcomers.

Junior Emily Bechtel, who competed at the region tournament last season, returns as the only experienced player.

Bechtel has been working on her short game and accuracy in the offseason.

“The way I have improved is by working hard in the offseason. This had enabled me to increase my accuracy and to avoid having difficult lies off the tee,” she said. “If I want to compete at the state tournament, I need to work on my short game and improve my play around the green.”

Bechtel talked about stepping into a leadership role.

“The game of golf can be difficult and frustrating, especially for new golfers just starting out,” said Bechtel. “I experienced these frustrations when I first started playing, but my teammates the last few years gave me a lot of encouragement and made the game fun. I hope to do the same for Chloe, Ania and Madison.”

Senior Chloe Barnett along with juniors Ania Boutin and Madison Craig are new to the team and also new to the game, providing another challenge for Brummett.

“As far as my newcomers, they are brand new to golf. They played in their first ever tournament this past week and I was very pleased with their effort,” said Brummett. “I know they probably don’t think they did well, but for a first tournament I was very pleased.”

Brummett said his goal for them is to just learn the game and practice the right way.

“My goal for them is to improve and keep working hard throughout the year and have fun,” he said. “All three just need more time practicing and becoming familiar with the game as a whole.”

Listed below is the Lady Titan schedule separated by date, event and site:

8/10: Nelson County Lady Cardinal Invitational (Maywood Golf Course).

8/22: vs. Boyle County (Danville Country Club).

9/3: vs. Anderson County (Danville Country Club).

9/7: Lexington Catholic Invitational (Thoroughbred Golf Club).

9/30: Region 4 Tournament (Maywood Golf Course).

Last year, the Lady Titans sent one golfer to the state tournament. Bekah Upchurch, who is now playing for Georgetown College Golf, finished top-20 at Bowling Green Country Club last October.

Brummett knows if Bechtel focuses on her game and gets enough practice, she can be in the same position as Upchurch was at season’s end.

“Emily’s ball striking and overall understanding of the game has improved so much. Course management has been a big improvement as well,” said Brummett. “We are now working on scoring, short game around the green and putting. She has the drive and work ethic that by the end of the season, she should be a contender in the region.”

The Lady Titans recently competed in the Central Kentucky Golf Classic at Danville Country Club, placing third overall.

Mercer County’s next tournament will be held this Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Nelson County Lady Cardinal Invitational at Maywood Golf Course in Bardstown.

Find the rest of the story on page 1B of this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to subscribe.