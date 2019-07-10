Gammon to compete at Rodeo Nationals

Gammon: “It’s a feeling like no other”

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

A local high school student has earned an opportunity of a lifetime competing in rodeo.

Josh Gammon, a junior at Mercer County Senior High School, has earned the opportunity to travel to Rock Springs, Wyo., July 14-20, to compete at the 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) against thousands of contestants from different countries like Canada, Australia and Mexico in team roping.

Gammon will be competing for the title of World Champion and will be broadcasted live through www.ridepeas.com.

“The opportunity to compete in the NHSFR is a feeling like no other,” said Gammon. “It is the largest youth rodeo in the world and it allowed the best of the best from each district to showcase the abilities we have all worked so hard to improve.”

Gammon said this has been a dream come true.

“It is truly a humbling experience to compete at this level,” he said.

Contestants must finish in the top-20 based on their combined scores to advance to the final event.

In order to qualify for the NHSFR, contestants must finish as one of the top four competitors in each event. Preparing for this big event and the prerequisite’s required for them take a lot of time and dedication, but Gammon said he is always looking to get better.

“This year, my partner and I have spent countless hours in the practice pen to prepare for each rodeo,” said Gammon.

Gammon has loved rodeo and horses his whole life.

“My family had horses since before I was born and from the time I could walk and talk at the same time, I always wanted to rope,” he said.

Gammon said his family and rodeo family have been a huge part in his success and said he could not have accomplished what he has accomplished without their support.

“I have had an amazing support system. My family has done everything under their control to help me further my rodeo career,” he said. “Over the years, my extended rodeo family has grown to include some truly great people that have helped me become a better roper and a better person.”

Gammon’s mother, Misty, has seen firsthand what Josh has been able to do since a young age and couldn’t be happier for his success.

“I am just extremely proud of his efforts, work ethic and watching him learn and grow into a responsible young man in and out of the arena,” she said.

Find this and so much more in the new issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.