Lewis Hale, 74, husband of Brenda Simpson Hale, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.

Born June 14, 1945, in Estill County, he was the son of the late James P. and Mabel Noland Hale.

He was the former owner of Hale’s Body Shop in Nicholasville and was a Christian.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Terry (Jay) Orme of Burgin; two sons, Lewis E. (Donna) Hale of Wilmore, and Brian (Michelle) Hale of Nicholasville; one brother, Raymond Hale of Irvine; two sisters, Carrie Mae Benson and Pearl Shofner both of Nicholasville; eight grandchildren, three step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Mark Allen Hale