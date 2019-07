Carrol Desmond Engler, 96, of Brooks, widower of Norma June Engler, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Robley Rex VAMC.

Born Aug. 11, 1922, in Ohio County, he was the son of the late Earl and Ethyl Engler.

He served in the Army in the 81st Infantry Division in the Pacific during World War II, was a member of the Church of Christ and was retired from Ford Motor Company.