Gritton competes at state amateur tournament

The game of golf can be extremely challenging and frustrating.

In order to keep getting better and reach new heights, it’s simple, just keep practicing.

Mercer County’s Reed Gritton, who will be a senior this fall, recently competed at the Kentucky State Amateur Tournament at the Paducah Country Club on Tuesday-Thursday, June 18-20.

A couple weeks prior to the event, Gritton qualified for the state am by shooting 74 at Danville Country Club. He then went on to compete against 155 other golfers to showcase their talents at one of the biggest amateur golf tournaments in the state.

Gritton shot 87 on the first day and 82 on the second day.

“I hit the ball very solid off the tee and in the fairways. I had not played a course with greens like that. Around the greens is where I struggled. They were very fast and everything seemed to run away from you no matter where you were around the green,” said Gritton. “If I missed the green, I was making bogey and even double. That was one of the hardest tournament courses I have ever played. Hats off to Paducah Country Club because they had the course in immaculate condition even with the rain we had that week.”

He was thankful to be able to play in a tournament of that caliber and is already looking forward to his senior golf season, which will begin in a few short months.

“My preparation for school has already started and I am super pumped to get my senior year going,” he said. “I am working on my course management and short game. My mental game is always important too, because it is 90-percent of the game. At the end of the day, you just have to get the ball in the hole, and that is what I’m doing to do in the fall. This summer season taught me a lot about my game. I feel like the fall season is where I will thrive.”

Golf is a game of patience, and Gritton knows that.

“I have most definitely improved from last season. My scores haven’t reflected it, but I am making big strides,” said Gritton. “Everything will eventually fall into placed. I just have to be patient and that is what it takes.”

