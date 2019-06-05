Three Bulldogs compete at state track meet

Vandiviere, Kestler and Humber go against state’s best

Three Burgin Bulldogs qualified for the Class A state meet at the University of Kentucky on Thursday, May 30.

Seniors Daylan Vandiviere and Ethan Kestler along with freshman Kenzie Humber all competed in the pole vault event for Burgin.

While Kestler and Humber didn’t place, Vandiviere placed 11th in the state (11 feet).

“It’s very exciting and an honor to be considered one of the top pole vaulters of my class with such great athletes,” said Vandiviere.”

He talked about what has made him a better athlete in his final year of eligibility.

“The encouragement of other athletes and coaches has helped push me a lot this season,” he said. “I was also given the opportunity to focus more on pole vaulting heading into this season.”

Burgin’s head coach, Kim Hatfield, gave her thoughts on her team’s performance.

“Daylan (Vandiviere) did a great job and performed the way we had hoped,” said Hatfield. “He had some really strong vaults and increased his personal best from last year.”

Humber and Kestler struggled to clear their height, but not having experience is a big reason for that. Both Humber and Kestler were in their first year pole vaulting.

“Kenzie (Humber) and Ethan (Kestler) had difficulty getting their starting heights. I think that’s where experience comes in and the knowledge of how to adjust the vaults helps. Considering they were both new to pole vaulting this season, it was a great accomplishment to be able to qualify whether at Regionals or an at-large bid,” said Hatfield. “The experience itself will benefit Kenzie going into next year’s track season. It makes me so proud of the work our pole vault coach, Bryan Vandiviere, put in to helping them find something they could try and succeed at the highest level. The goal is will always be making it to state to compete with the best.”

