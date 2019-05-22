Titans claim first district baseball title since 2011

Barnett pitches gem to end Mercer County’s 13-game losing streak to Colts

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

It was a season of firsts for the Mercer County Titans baseball team (18-11).

They defeated the West Jessamine Colts 6-2 to claim their first 46th District title since 2011, and also ended a 13-game losing streak to the Colts dating back to the 2014 season.

Seniors Josh Barnett and Jamason Sherrow along with junior Dillon Warren were named to the 46th District All-Tournament Team after the conclusion of the game.

Barnett was special, and he has been during the latter part of the season, going 3-0 against tough competition.

“Whenever there are big games like the district championship, I just try to keep myself loose and to have fun with it. I don’t let the nerves get to me and that allows myself to treat it like any other game,” said Barnett. “I just want to enjoy what I’m doing out there. Winning the district is something that hasn’t been done in eight years here and I’m excited to see what we’re going to do at the region tournament.”

During his last three outings, Barnett has gone 3-0 with a 1.97 ERA, only allowing four runs on 11 hits, with 30 strikeouts.

Against the Colts, he pitched six and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on four hits, with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

“He’s one of the hottest pitchers in the state right now. He’s throwing well and he feels good,” said Head Coach Adam Shartzer. “I told him before the game to let me know how he feels throughout the game because his pitch count has been up lately, but it was one of those games where he didn’t want to come out.”

“With everything from injuries to everything that has happened at our school, these guys overcame everything,” said Shartzer. “It’s unbelievable. These high school kids are able to come out, every single day, and put things behind them and just play the game they love.”

The 12th Region Tournament will be held at Southwestern High School. More information will be released later this week.

STATS:

(W) Barnett (6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

Sherrow: 2-3, 2 RBI

Devine: 2-4, 1 RBI

Tatum: 1-2

C. Warren: 1-2

Murphy: 1-3.

