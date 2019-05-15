Titan archery places in top-100 nationally

Historic season ends for Titans placing 79th out of 263 teams

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Archery ended their historic season at NASP Nationals at the Kentucky Exposition Center, in Louisville, on Saturday, May 11.

The Titans placed 79th out of 263 teams.

“We all had so much fun at Nationals this weekend. We performed with Titan pride and sets some personal bests for a few of our competitors,” said Head Coach Eric Miller. “I am so proud of these kinds and their effort in the last tournament of the season on the national stage.”

Junior Bailey Robinson was the highest finishing female for Mercer County, placing 54th out of 2,610 competitors with 290 points.

Senior Ethan Heard was the top finishing male, placing 260th out of 2,699 competitors.

Following Robinson, junior Chasity Redfern placed 364th with 280 points. Senior Bailey Zammit placed 718th with 274 points and was offered a scholarship from Midway College to continue her archery and academic career. Junior Emory Rogers placed 915th with 271 points. Junior Hannah Johnson placed 1,005th with 270 points. Freshman Addison Riley placed 1,217th with 266 points. Sophomore Makayla Shearer placed 1,234th with 266 points. Freshman Madison Brown placed 1,694th with 257 points. Freshman Cady Shackleford placed 1,792nd with 255 points and freshman Laci Bailey placed 2,295th with 238 points.

Following Heard, senior Austin Butts placed 362nd with 282 points. Senior Ryan Rivera placed 532nd with 279 points. Sophomore Michael McLaughlin placed 818th with 275 points. Junior Kyler Miller placed 1,096th with 271 points. Freshman Mason Brown placed 1,169th with 270 points. Senior Cole Clark placed 1,469th with 266 points. Freshman Kameron Sparrow placed 1,579th with 264 points. Freshman Lee Abrams placed 1,638th with 263 points. Freshman Christian Lanham placed 1,640th with 263 points. Sophomore Trevor Allen placed 1,801st with 260 points and freshman Joseph Ward placed 2,066th with 253 points.

Miller talked about his seniors.

“This was a very special team and we had such a great group of seniors. They provided so many great memories and they will be missed. As this season ends, I will take a break and start preparing for next season.”