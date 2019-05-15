Lady Titans edge Boyle at Central Ky Championships

Yeast named Central Ky Conference Girls Coach of Year

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Another meet, another win for the Mercer County Lady Titans track and field team.

They placed first overall with 145.5 points, edging out second place Boyle County with 133.5 points at the Central Kentucky Conference at Henry Clay High School on Friday, May 10.

Eighth grader Timberlynn Yeast earned High Point Scorer at the meet and Head Coach Terry Yeast was named Central Kentucky Conference Girls Coach of the Year following the conclusion of the meet.

The Titans placed 10th overall with 25 points.

Listed below are full results for Mercer County, starting with the Lady Titans followed by the Titans.

LADY TITANS

Junior Jasmine Claunch placed first overall in the long jump (16 ft., 10 inches) and first in triple jump (37 ft., 1 inch).

Junior Zoë Yeast second in both discus (106 ft., 3 inches) and shot put (35 ft., 5 inches).

Timberlynn Yeast placed first in the 400 meter dash (59.17 seconds), second in the 100 meter dash (12.82 seconds) and second in the 200 meter dash (26.04 seconds).

Junior Calicia Smith placed sixth in the 200 meter dash (27.12 seconds) and fifth in the 100 meter dash (13.06 seconds).

TITANS

Freshman Jonah Lewis, junior Chase Conrad, senior Carter Edelen and sophomore Noah Davis placed fifth in the 4×800 meter relay (9:17.20).

Eighth grader Beau Brown placed 11th in the 100 meter dash (11.86 seconds) and freshman Brady Peavler placed 15th (12.43 seconds). Peavler also placed 15th in the 200 meter dash (25.15 seconds).

Sophomore Jalen Lukitsch placed 19th in the 400 meter dash (59.40 seconds).

