Burgin splits series with Robertson County

Reed homers and picks up win in second game

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

In their last doubleheader of the 2019 season, the Burgin Bulldogs baseball team (15-14) split the weekend series with the Robertson County Black Devils (7-8) on Saturday, May 11, winning the first game (5-2) and dropping the second game (10-3).

It was senior night for two Burgin seniors, Spencer Moore and Eli Stratton, who have been through a lot in their four seasons as Bulldogs.

They have played for three different coaches during their time at Burgin, but their head coach of the last two seasons, Donnie Edwards, had strong comments on his two oldest players.

“My two seniors, Eli (Stratton) and Spencer (Moore) have been instrumental in helping us building this program,” said Edwards. “They have left lasting mark that will be here long after graduation. I am very proud of and appreciative of their efforts.”

Find the rest of the story on page 1B of this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to to subscribe.