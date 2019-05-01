Vandiviere, Hatfield and McCowan top finishers at Mercer All-Comers for Burgin

Lady Bulldogs place 9th, Bulldogs 10th

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed at the final track and field meet in the area at Mercer County All-Comers on Tuesday, April 30.

The Lady Bulldogs finished ninth with three points and the Bulldogs finished 10th with 12 points.

Seniors Drew Hatfield, Daylan Vandiviere and Steven McCowan were the top individual finishers for Burgin, with Hatfield finishing fifth in the 400 meter dash (55.15.), Vandiviere finishing second in pole vault (9 ft.) and McCowan finishing seventh in shot put (37 ft., 1.5 inches).

Freshmen Rebecca Biggs and Ellie Jenkins were the top individual finisher for the Lady Bulldogs, with Biggs placing seventh in the 300 meter hurdles (56.56) and Jenkins placing seventh in triple jump (27 ft., .5 inches).

Listed below are full results for each event, starting with the Bulldogs followed by the Lady Bulldogs.

Bulldogs

Junior Tyler Robinson placed 23rd in the 100 meter dash (12.85).

Hatfield, Robinson, senior Ethan Kestler and senior Daylan Vandiviere placed sixth in the 4×200 meter relay (1:47.26).

Kestler finished ninth in the 300 meter hurdles (53.15). He also finished seventh in pole vault (8 ft.).

Hatfield finished ninth in the 200 meter dash (24.85). McCowan finished 30th (32.94).

McCowan finished 11th in discus (100 ft., 5 inches).

Seventh grader Jacobe Taylor placed 19th in long jump (13 ft., 11 inches). Taylor also finished 13th in triple jump (27 ft., 11 inches).

Lady Bulldogs

Freshmen Avery Harmon, Biggs, Abigale Church and Ellie Jenkins finished sixth in the 4×800 meter relay (13:06.22).

Eighth grader Anderson Taylor finished 25th in the 100 meter dash (15.14). Freshman Kenzie Humber placed 32nd (16.33).

Taylor, Biggs, Church and Humber placed ninth in the 4×200 meter relay (2:13.97.).

Taylor, Harmon, Jenkins and freshman Lilly Essex placed ninth in the 4×100 meter relay (1:03.27).

Harmon placed 10th in the 800 meter run (2:57.25) and Church placed 14th (3:15.38).

Taylor finished 16th in the 200 meter dash (32.02) and Biggs finished 21st (32.98).

Essex placed 17th in shot put (22 ft., .5 inches) and senior Jeyden Watkins finished 24th (16 ft., 5.75 inches).

Essex also placed 14th in discus (62 ft., 9 inches) and Watkins finished 30th (35 ft., 1 inch).

Freshman Kiera Propes placed 22nd in long jump (10 ft., 7.5 inches) and Church placed 23rd (10 ft., 5 inches). Propes also finished ninth in triple jump (25 ft., 2 inches).

Humber placed 12th in pole vault (5 ft.).