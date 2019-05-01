Lady Titans breeze through Mercer All-Comers; Titans placed third

Lady Titans dominate meet, Titans show promise

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County hosted their final home track meet of the season on Tuesday, April 30, at Alvis Johnson Field.

The final Mercer County All-Comers of the season saw the Lady Titans capture first place with 177 points. Woodford County was second with 107 points.

The Titans placed third with 78 points behind Danville’s 109 points and Boyle County’s 136 points.

Listed below are full results for each event, starting with the Lady Titans followed by the Titans.

Lady Titans

In the first event of the day on the track, sophomore Abby Dean, eighth grader Clayra Darnell, junior Haley Blevins and sophomore Erin Darland placed first in the 4×800 meter relay (10:15.97).

Freshman Love Mays placed third in the 100 meter hurdles (16.93). Mays also placed second in the 300 meter hurdles (47.90), breaking an 11-year school record. Sophomore Harlee Settles finished three spots behind Mays in fifth (53.30).

Eighth grader Timberlynn Yeast broke her own school record in the 100 meter dash, placing second (12.78). Junior Calicia Smith placed third (13.02). Yeast also placed first in the 400 meter dash (59.34). Junior Abby Steele finished behind her in second (1:01.99).

Smith, Mays, sophomore Jacey Catlett and junior Abby Steele placed first in the 4×200 meter relay (1:50.50).

Darnell placed first in the 1600 meter run (5:41.71). Sophomore Emma Leitenberger placed ninth (6:34.85).

Sophomores Comfort Gimba and Corban Profitt, along with freshmen Charlie Zammit and Kennedy Meredith placed fourth in the 4×100 meter relay (56.89).

Blevins placed first in the 800 meter run (2:25.95) and Darnell placed third (2:33.29).

Along with winning the 400 meter dash and placing second in the 100 meter dash, Yeast placed first in the 200 meter dash (26.28).

Leitenberger placed first in the 3200 meter run (14:25.04) and sophomore Brianna Wimsatt placed third (15:33.56).

Blevins, Settles, senior Aubrey Jones and seventh grader Katie Lewis placed third in the 4×400 meter relay (4:30.47).

Junior Zoë Yeast placed third in shot put (32 ft., 3.5 inches) and second in discus (105 ft., 7 inches). Sophomore Kendall Edelen placed 11th in discus (78 ft.).

Junior Jasmine Claunch swept two jumping events, something that is becoming more of a trend each meet. She won the long jump (16 ft., 4.5 inches) and triple jump (37 ft., 2.75 inches).

Senior Toni McCombs placed eighth in long jump (13 ft., 8.5 inches). McCombs also placed fourth in high jump (4 ft., 6 inches).

Junior Joselyn Flores placed seventh in pole vault (6 ft.).

Titans

In the first track event of the day, sophomore Noah Davis, senior Toshi Smith, junior Chase Conrad and freshman Jonah Lewis placed first in the 4×800 meter run (9:06.96).

Junior Dillon Warren placed seventh in the 100 meter dash (11.77) and eighth grader Beau Brown placed 13th (12.13). Warren also placed third in the 200 meter dash (24.06) and Brown placed seventh (24.51).

Brown, Smith, along with freshmen Brady Peavler and Matthew Mays placed fourth in the 4×200 meter relay (1:39.57).

Conrad placed 10th in the 1600 meter run (5:21.05) and senior Gavin Murphy placed 19th (5:45.38).

Junior Malachi Yulee, sophomore Jalen Lukitsch, Brown and Warren placed second in the 4×100 meter relay (45.65).

Smith placed seventh in the 400 meter dash (56.72) and Lukitsch placed 12th (58.28).

Davis placed third in the 300 meter hurdles (45.85) and senior Carter Edelen placed behind him in fourth (46.95).

Lewis placed first in the 3200 meter run (11:46.07) and Murphy finished third (13:07.61).

Davis, Lukitsch, Smith and Conrad placed second in the 4×400 meter relay (3:48.48).

Senior Blake Russell placed sixth in shot put (37 ft., 4.5 inches) and senior Sam Warren placed 14th (35 ft., 3.5 inches). Warren placed sixth in discus (106 ft., 2 inches) and Russell placed 12th (96 ft., 1 inch).

Mays placed fourth in long jump (20 ft., 4 inches), which qualified him for the New Balance Nationals in mid-June in North Carolina. Warren placed seventh (18 ft., 11 inches). Mays also placed second in triple jump (41 ft., 7.5 inches).

The next meet for Mercer County track and field will be this Saturday, May 4, in the FD Bronco Classic at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. The meet will begin at 10:30 a.m.