Sweeping their way to victory

Lady Titans tennis wins 8-0 over Pulaski Co.

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans cruised their way to another victory.

They defeated the Pulaski County Lady Maroons 8-0 on Monday, April 22.

In singles, No. 1 seeded sophomore Rebekah Trent lost the first set to Emma Calfee, but gained momentum and won the second set and the super tie break (1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (7)).

Seventh grader Sara Dunn, the No. 2 seeded singles player, was in a marathan match against Carla Cook. Dunn lost the first set 2-6, won the second set 7-5 and won the super tiebreaker 10-7 (2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (7)). Dunn’s match lasted over two and a half hours, the longest match of the day.

