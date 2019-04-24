Mercer Archery hosts 3D tournament

Senior Cole Clark highest finisher among Titans

The Mercer County Titans archery team hosted their final home meet of the season last Saturday April 13.

Only six male members of the team competed at the 3D tournament.

A 3D tournament differs from a standard bullseye tournament because the range is set up with animal-like targets such as deer, bear, turkey, etc.

Senior Cole Clark was the highest finishing Titan, placing third out of 71 competitors with 284 points.

Junior Levi Patton placed 24th with 262 points.

Freshman Joseph Ward placed 31st with 254 points.

Sophomore Michael McLaughlin placed 33rd with 252 points.

Freshman Lee Abrams placed 36th with 251 points.

Freshman Ian Spillane placed 54th with 226 points.

“The team did great considering we haven’t practice 3D since the first of the season,” said Head Coach Eric Miller.

3D tournaments are not common around the area. The tournament the Titans hosted is one of three 3D tournaments close to Harrodsburg.

“Most of our focus is on bullseye. 3D is growing, but like everything, it takes time to build it,” said Miller.