Titans defeat Bulldogs in three innings

In their first meeting of the 2019 season, the Mercer County Titans (11-5) got the better of the Burgin Bulldogs (10-7) by a final score of 17-0 in three innings of play on Tuesday, April 16, in Burgin.

Mercer County freshman Cayden Devine pitched a complete game no-hitter in three innings, walked one and struck out seven batters.

“Cayden (Devine) threw it really well today, mixed it up nice and kept the ball low,” said Mercer County Head Coach Adam Shartzer. “He trusted his defense and threw strikes. That’s what he does. He goes out there and throws the ball, trusts his defense and that’s all you can ask for.”

Burgin eighth grader Hunter Reed took the loss for the Bulldogs, pitching two innings, giving up 11 runs on seven hits, three walks and one strikeout.

“We’ve got a long season ahead of us and we just can’t hang our heads. Last year, we hung our heads when we reached the tough part of our schedule and had a tough time recovering from that,” said Burgin Head Coach Donnie Edwards. “And hopefully this year, we’re a little more mature, we should be able to handle that better. On Monday, we were in the game with Garrard and errors got us. Against Mercer, we were in the game and the same song, errors.”

