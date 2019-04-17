Lady Titans fall to East Jess in extra inning thriller

Mercer County falters three-run lead in seventh inning

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

After a tough loss to Ashland Blazer over the weekend, the Mercer County Lady Titans (7-11) endured another brutal defeat, this time to district rival East Jessamine (11-3) by a final score of 11-10 in eight innings of play.

Eighth grader Kayleigh White took the loss in one inning of relief.

“We played strong coming out of the gate, but we have to play a full seven innings, or in this case eight, to take a district championship,” said Head Coach Rob Tharp. “Kynleigh (Miller) pitched well, we hit well, we just didn’t play clean at the end and it cost us.”

