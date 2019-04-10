Lady Titans nab another victory at Danville All-Comers; Titans place fourth

Girls track scores 109.50; Boys score 37

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans and Lady Titans track and field team competed at the Danville All-Comers meet on Tuesday, April 9.

The Lady Titans placed first place overall with 109.50 points, and the Titans placed fourth with 37 points.

Lady Titans

Sophomores Abby Dean, Emily Steele and Erin Darland along with eighth grader Clayra Darnell placed first in the 4×800 meter relay (10:50.45).

Freshman Love Mays placed first in the 100 meter hurdles (17.79). Mays also placed first in the 300 meter hurdles (48.67), while senior Aubrey Jones placed fifth (54.79).

Junior Calicia Smith placed fourth in the 100 meter dash (13.44) and junior Jasmine Claunch placed sixth (13.70).

Eighth graders Timberlynn Yeast and Jai Maria Piazza along with juniors Abby Steele and Haley Blevins placed first in the 4×200 meter relay (1:46.94).

Darnell placed first in the 1600 meter run (5:39.58) and sophomore Emma Leitenberger placed eighth (6:25.63).

Abby Steele, Mays, Catlett and Claunch placed first in the 4×100 meter relay (53.50).

Blevins placed first in the 400 meter dash (1:00.91) and sophomore Erin Darland placed sixth (1:07.59).

Darnell placed third in the 800 meter run (2:36.78) and Emily Steele placed sixth (2:54.00).

Timberlynn Yeast placed second in the 200 meter dash (26.58) and Piazza placed behind her in third (26.59).

Blevins, Claunch, Timberlynn Yeast and seventh grader Katie Lewis placed first in the 4×400 meter relay (4:14.92).

Junior Zoë Yeast placed second in shot put (31 ft. 9 inches) and first in discus (100 ft. 5 inches). Sophomore Kendall Edelen placed eighth in discus (70 ft.).

Claunch placed second in long jump (16 ft. 2 inches) and senior Toni McCombs placed fourth (14 ft., 5.5 inches). McCombs also placed second in high jump (4 ft. 8 inches).

Junior Joselyn Flores placed sixth in pole vault (6 ft.).

Titans

Seniors Marcus Lewis and Toshi Smith along with juniors Chase Conrad and Cody Curtsinger placed first in the 4×800 meter relay (8:55.38).

Eighth grader Allen Derousse placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles (19.52).

Eighth grader Beau Brown placed 11th in the 100 meter dash (12.42) and freshman Brady Peavler placed 22nd (13.07).

Conrad placed fifth in the 1600 meter run (5:21.07) and freshman Jonah Lewis placed 11th (5:29.05).

Peavler, Smith, Brown and sophomore Jalen Lukitsch placed sixth in the 4×100 meter relay (47.98).

Curtsinger placed second in the 400 meter dash (53.28) and Lewis placed third (53.57).

Senior Carter Edelen placed eighth in the 300 meter hurdles (48.17) and Derousse placed 12th (50.30).

Conrad placed sixth in the 800 meter run (2:17.78) and senior Gavin Murphy placed 20th (2:35.93).

Brown placed eighth in the 200 meter dash (24.50) and Peavler placed 15th (25.98).

Lewis placed second in the 3200 meter run (11:38.75).

Lukitsch, Smith, Curtsinger and Lewis placed first in the 4×400 meter relay (3:41.49).

Senior Blake Russell placed third in shot put (38 ft., 3.75 inches) and senior Sam Warren placed 23rd (30 ft. 10 inches). Warren placed sixth in discus (104 ft. 11 inches) and Russell placed seventh (104 ft. 4 inches).

Freshman Matthew Mays placed fifth in long jump (18 ft. 4 inches)

