Bulldogs compete at Danville All-Comers

Boys placed eighth; Girls place ninth

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed at the Danville All-Comers track and field meet on Tuesday, April 9.

The Bulldogs placed eighth with five points, while the Lady Bulldogs placed ninth with one points

Bulldogs

Senior Drew Hatfield placed 18th in the 100 meter dash (12.97) and junior Tyler Robinson placed 28th (13.45).

Eighth grader Karl Strand placed 27th in the 1600 meter run (6:04.01), Hatfield finished right behind him in 28th (6:04.44).

Drew Hatfield placed sixth in the 400 meter dash (55.32) and Robinson placed 30th (1:04.05.)

Eighth grader Briggs Young placed ninth in the 300 meter hurdles (48.22).

Strand placed 27th in the 800 meter run (2:47.88).

Seventh grader Jacobe Taylor placed 38th in the 200 meter dash (32.57) and fellow classmate Seth Hatfield placed behind him in 39th (32.95).

Drew Hatfield placed eighth in the 3200 meter run (12:04.49).

Senior Steven McCowan placed seventh in the shot put (36 ft. 9 inches) and senior Daylan Vandiviere placed 29th (26 ft., 6.25 inches).

McCowan placed 10th in discus (92 ft. 5 inches) and Seth Hatfield placed 26th (52 ft. 11 inches).

Taylor placed 18th in long jump (12 ft.).

Senior Ethan Kestler placed fifth in the triple jump (31 ft. 11 inches).

Lady Bulldogs

Freshmen Avery Harmon, Abigale Church, Rebecca Biggs and Kiah Earle placed sixth in the 4×800 meter relay (13:10.50).

Eighth grader Anderson Taylor finished 38th in the 100 meter dash (15.56) and freshman Keira Propes finished 48th (16.52).

Taylor, Church, Propes and Biggs placed sixth in the 4×100 meter relay (1:00.93).

Freshman Avery Harmon placed 23rd in the 400 meter dash and freshman Ellie Jenkins placed 32nd (1:26.66).

Harmon placed 15th in the 300 meter hurdles (1:03.73). Harmon also placed 12th in the 800 meter run (3:06.88).

Taylor placed 23rd in the 200 meter dash (32.19) and Church placed 32nd (33.62).

Taylor, Church, Jenkins and Biggs placed sixth in the 4×400 meter relay (5:24.74).

Freshman Lilly Essex placed 24th in shot put (21 ft.). Essex also placed 17th in discus (52 ft.).