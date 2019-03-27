Lady Titans tennis sweeps Lincoln County

Mercer Tennis goes 8-0 between doubles and singles against Lady Pats

Senior Gracie Caton serves it up during her doubles match against Lincoln County on Tuesday, March 26. (Photo by Arpan Dixit)

Arpan Dixit
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans tennis team continues their strong start to the season in a 8-0 sweep over Lincoln County on Tuesday, March 26.

Singles:

(1) Rebekah Trent def. Byrd 8-1.

(2) Karmen Murray def. Caudill 8-6.

(3) Chloe Barnett def. Hawkins 8-0.

(4) Sara Dunn def. Amon 6-2.

Doubles:

(1) Gracie Caton/Kiersten Bryant dec. Amon/Wilks 8-0.

(2) Raegan Long/Ania Boutin def. Muse/Towle 8-3.

(3) Mei Mei Li/Madison King def. Hawkins/Jones 6-3.

The Lady Titans are back on the court today, Thursday, as they take on Anderson County at 5:15 p.m.

Sophomore Rebekah Trent unleashes a forehand against Lincoln County on Tuesday, March 26. (Photo by Arpan Dixit)

