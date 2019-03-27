Lady Titans tennis sweeps Lincoln County

Mercer Tennis goes 8-0 between doubles and singles against Lady Pats

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans tennis team continues their strong start to the season in a 8-0 sweep over Lincoln County on Tuesday, March 26.

Singles:

(1) Rebekah Trent def. Byrd 8-1.

(2) Karmen Murray def. Caudill 8-6.

(3) Chloe Barnett def. Hawkins 8-0.

(4) Sara Dunn def. Amon 6-2.

Doubles:

(1) Gracie Caton/Kiersten Bryant dec. Amon/Wilks 8-0.

(2) Raegan Long/Ania Boutin def. Muse/Towle 8-3.

(3) Mei Mei Li/Madison King def. Hawkins/Jones 6-3.

The Lady Titans are back on the court today, Thursday, as they take on Anderson County at 5:15 p.m.