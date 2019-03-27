Lady Titans dominate Mercer All-Comers; Titans places 4th

Lady Titans blow through competition with 216 points

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

Mercer County Head Coach Terry Yeast said last week he expects his girls track team to come out and dominate every meet, and that’s just what they did.

The Lady Titans scored 216 en route to first place at the Mercer All-Comers track meet on Tuesday, March 26, at Alvis Johnson Field.

The next closest team was East Jessamine with 89 points.

The boys track team came in fourth place with 70 points behind East Jessamine (89), Southwestern (104.50) and Danville (133).

Burgin girls finished in eighth place with 12 points, while the boys placed eighth as well with 11 points.

Mercer County girls top finishers:

Junior Jasmine Claunch swept both jumps, scoring 16–08.25 in the long jump and 36-03.00 in the triple jump.

Junior Zoë Yeast also completed a sweep in the throwing events. Yeast won shot put (33-05.00) and discus (115-01).

Junior Calicia Smith took home first in the 100 meter dash (13.26) and 200 meter dash (27.72).

Sophomore Harlee Settles won first in the 100 meter hurdles (17.46). Settles also placed fourth in the high jump (4-00.00).

Junior Haley Blevins won first place in the 1600 meter run (5:50.62). Eighth grader Clayra Darnell finished in second (5:55.19). Blevins also came in first place in the 800 meter run (2:29.09).

Sophomore Erin Darland placed second in the 400 meter dash (1:07.38).

Freshman Love Mays finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (51.43) Senior Aubrey Jones finished right behind her in third (55.14).

Sophomore Brianna Wimsatt came in fifth place in the 3200 meter run (15:00.70).

Dean, Darland, Darnell and eighth grader Jai Maria Piazza placed first in the 4×800 relay (10:45.29).

Smith, Piazza, junior Abby Steele and sophomore Jacey Catlett placed first in the 4×200 relay (1:51.47).

Smith, Steele, Catlett and Claunch placed first in the 4×100 relay (53.57).

Blevins, Claunch, Settles and Mays placed first in the 4×400 relay (4:22.34).

Mercer County boys top finishers:

Junior Cody Curtsinger won the 1600 meter run (5:13.09). Senior Toshi Smith finished behind Curtsinger in second (5:21.65). Smith also placed first in the 800 meter run (2:16.59).

Junior Chase Conrad placed second in the 3200 meter run (12:35.41).

Freshman Allen Derousse placed third in the 110 meter hurdles (19.53).

Sophomore Jalen Lukitsch placed 10th in the 400 meter dash (1:02.40). Freshman Brady Peavler placed 12th (26.77).

Senior Carter Edelen placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles (47.28) and Derousse placed sixth (50.55).

Senior Blake Russell finished second in shot put (38-5.00) and senior Sam Warren placed 14th (31-02.00). Warren finished second in discus (111-07) and Russell placed fifth (95-04).

Freshman Jonah Lewis, Lukitsch, Derousse and sophomore Tyler Austin placed third in the 4×400 meter relay (4:36.21).

Mercer County will be back on the track Saturday, March 30, as they travel to Somerset for the Pulaski County Invite.

Burgin girls top finishers:

Eigth grader Anderson Taylor placed 23rd in the 100 meter dash (15.55) and freshman Ellie Jenkins placed 28th (15.98).

Freshman Rebecca Biggs placed 15th in the 1600 meter run (7:25.36).

Taylor placed 14th in the 400 meter dash (1:18.19) and freshman Abigale Church placed 20th (1:21.53).

Biggs placed 12th in the 300 meter hurdles (1:01.38) and Jenkins finished 13th (1:03.75).

Taylor placed 21st in the 200 meter dash (32.81) and Church placed 28th (35.70).

Freshman Lilly Essex placed 11th in shot put (20-02.00) and eighth in discus (51-03).

Church placed 14th in long jump (10-00.00).

Jenkins placed fifth in triple jump (26-04.00) and Biggs finished behind her in sixth (26-03.00).

Burgin boys top finishers:

Senior Steven McCowan placed third in shot put (36-03.00) and sixth in discus (94-02). Senior Daylan Vandiviere placed 22nd in shot put (25-03.00) and 23rd in discus (43-01).

Senior Ethan Kestler finished 31st in the 100 meter dash (13.84) and eighth grader Brendan Stanley finished 35th (14.22). Kestler also finished 10th in the 300 meter hurdles (53.58).

Stanley finished 12th in the 1600 meter run (5:54.77) and 21st in the 400 meter dash (1:10.11) Seventh grader Jacobe Taylor placed 25th in the 400 meter dash (1:14.32).

Stanley also finished 19th in the 200 meter dash (30.89) and Taylor placed 22nd (33.35).

Kestler placed 19th in the long jump (13-09.00) and Taylor finished 25th (12-07.00). Kestler also placed fourth in the triple jump (32-01.00).

Burgin will be back on the track for the Tyson and Trinity Gay Invitational in Lexington, at Lafayette High School.