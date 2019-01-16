Lady Titans secure spot in 2A Championships

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Lady Titans have endured a tough schedule this season, just like in previous years. Being the defending state champions means you always have a target on your back, no matter who graduated from last season.

The Lady Titans (10-6) fell to the Scott Lady Eagles (12-7) by a final score of 69-33 in the finals of the Kentucky 2A Section III Championships at Mason County High School on Monday, Jan. 14.

The Lady Titans defeated Scott in the Traditonal Bank Holiday Classic on Dec. 20, but this time was a little different.

“Scott came ready to play. They are a very good team,” said Head Coach Hayley Spivey. “I felt like we didn’t have a lot of energy to start the game, and it was just one of those games where things weren’t going our way.”

Eighth grader Timberlynn Yeast led the Lady Titans in scoring with 12 points.

“We couldn’t get things going, and that’s part of it,” said Spivey. “So now we have to come back, learn from it and get better.”

Despite the loss, the Lady Titans advance to the overall 2A Championships to take on the Christian Academy of Louisville on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 5 p.m.

SCORING: T. Yeast 12, Toni McCombs 6, Calicia Smith 5, Love Mays 3, Stevie Shephard 3, Drakeford 2, Z. Yeast 2.

vs. Harrison County (1/10)

After defeating Western Hills in the first round of the Sectional III tournament at home, the Lady Titans (10-5) travelled to Mason County to take on the Harrison County Fillies, defeating them by a final score of 69-50.

Sophomore Camryn Preston had her best game of the season, pouring in a career-high 27 points to go along with four rebounds.

Freshman Love Mays was the other Lady Titans in double-figures with 10 points. Mays also led the team in rebounding with nine.

Spivey was pleased with the way her team came out and played during the first two rounds of the tournament.

“I felt like my team had a ton of energy and they played really aggressive these past two games,” said Spivey.

SCORING: Camryn Preston 27, Mays 10, T. Yeast 8, Anna Kate Drakeford 6, Shephard 6, Smith 5, McCombs 4, Lewis 2, Z. Yeast 1.

REBOUNDS: Mays 9, T. Yeast 8, McCombs 5, Preston 4, Lewis 3, Shephard 3, Smith 2.

PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY PAM MERCHANT: