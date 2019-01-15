Bobby Ray Harris By Harrodsburg Herald | January 15, 2019 | 0 Bobby Ray Harris, 46, of Harrodsburg, husband of Vicki Lynn Spencer, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital. Born May 29, 1972, in Lexington, he was the son of Otis Owens and Barbara Marie Downs Cross. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Joseph Ammons January 15, 2019 | No Comments » Carolyn Worley January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Diamond Salmons January 8, 2019 | No Comments » John Wyrick January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Emogene Peavler January 8, 2019 | No Comments »