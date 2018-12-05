Lady Bulldogs lose close game to Christian Fellowship

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Monson era began on Friday night, Nov. 30, for the Burgin Lady Bulldogs basketball team.

Unfortunately, it ended in a close loss to the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles by a final score of 52-48.

“I was super pleased with our effort despite the loss. I didn’t know what to expect since we’ve been going against each other in practice for so long, but we just have to learn how to finish plays,” said Head Coach Keith Monson. “We had several steals and rebounds that we didn’t get that we should’ve that might have changed the outcome of the game.”

The Lady Bulldogs started the game shooting the ball really well. They held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, with sophomore Hannah Stewart leading the way with seven points. Stewart finished with a team-high nine points, tied for the team lead with eighth grader Baleigh Turner.

Burgin held a 23-21 lead at the half.

Seventh grader Lauren Edwards came off the bench and made a difference in the game with her defense and free-throw shooting. Edwards garnered a couple steals and also went 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

“Lauren (Edwards), Baleigh (Turner) and Avery (Gray) came off the bench and gave us good minutes,” said Monson. “I’m just pleased overall because I didn’t know what to expect.”

Monson talked about what he would like to see improve before Burgin’s next matchup.

“We just need to finish plays. We missed a lot of easy shots,” he said. “We also missed 15 free throws so it’s just something we have to correct.”

Freshman Ellie Jenkins is the heartbreat of the team. She sets the tone defensively and other players feed off that.

“Ellie (Jenkins) gives 100-percent all the time,” said Monson. “She got into some foul trouble but I always want her playing the way she does.”

Jenkins finished the game with five points, while taking two charges and adding a three steals.

Burgin staged a late comeback by fouling and forcing turnovers, but the Lady Eagles sank a few free throws and held on to possession to secure the win.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back on the court Friday, Dec. 7, when they host Robertson County at 7:15 p.m.

SCORING: Hannah Stewart 9, Baleigh Turner 9, Lauren Edwards 8, Grace Cocanougher 5, Ellie Jenkins 5, Brynn Simpson 2, Kaiden Lewis 2, Avery Gray 2.

PHOTOS BY ARPAN DIXIT: