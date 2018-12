Don Oliver Bronn, 65, of Owensboro, husband of Laura Gabhart Bronn, died Nov. 29, 2018, at his residence.

Born in Milwaukee, WI, on July 31, 1953, he was the son of Ruth M. Parker Bronn and the late Oliver J. Bronn.

He graduated from Eastern High School in Middletown and Eastern Kentucky University and was retired from Kroger and was a member of Third Baptist Church.