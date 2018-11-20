MCSH Bass Fishing place 3rd at Green Lake

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Mercer County bass fishing program just finished up their fall season, competing at the Green River Lake Tournament, hosted by Boyle County High School on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The Titans placed third overall, and have placed in half of their tournaments this season.

Seventh grader Brayson Claunch took home the Big Fish trophy. He and Cameron Owens weighed in two fishes weighing 8.84 pounds, placing third overall.

Gavin Howard and Ty Harmon weighed in one fish that weighed 2.02 pounds.

John Howard, who is a coach and boat captain, won the captains pot.

“I would really like to thank my boat captains. My kids couldn’t do what they do without them,” said Blair.

She talked about the strides her team has taken in their inaugural season.

“The biggest improvement I have seen is the gain of confidence in all of my kids,” said Head Coach Periann Blair. “I love seeing them congratulate each other and stand with each other at weigh-ins.”

This is the last fall tournament for the Titans. They will be back in action in February for the Spring season.

Blair said she can’t wait to get the season back up and running in the new year.

The Mercer County bass fishing program is off to a great start, and with a lot of youth, sky is the limit.